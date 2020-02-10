More than 300 animals found living in Kansas City News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are working on removing hundreds of animals living in a home in Kansas City under sad circumstances.

The smell is so bad that the neighbors say they stopped eating at home. https://t.co/6Lezibu3g4 pic.twitter.com/qqw9G4aqvb

John Baccala, a spokesperson for the city’s Neighborhoods and Housing Department, said nearly 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, and geckos were found Monday in a house in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

KC Pet Project works together with the city to find houses for the animals.

