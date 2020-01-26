The 61-year-old man, when asked why he had stored so many items for so long, said he couldn’t “bother” enough to deliver the items.

In an incident that recalls the script of a mystery movie about lonely men who turn out to be potential serial killers, a former postman in Japan has been scrutinized after police discovered more than 24,000 undelivered items, including thousands of letters , hidden in his apartment in Kanagawa.

The 61-year-old man, when asked why he had stored so many items for so long, said he couldn’t “bother” enough to deliver the items.

According to a report in Japan’s Kyodo News, the mailman who worked as the delivery manager for a branch of the post office in Yokohama, felt that delivering so many items was too annoying. However, he didn’t want to seem slower or less efficient than his younger contemporaries. Then, instead, he hid the items in his house. And supposedly he has been accumulating thesis of articles not delivered since 2003.

The man was fired from his job last year after post office authorities suspected a lapse during an internal audit. The man confessed not to have delivered all the time.

However, it did not end there. The man’s employers approached the police in 2017 after discovering that more than a thousand items had disappeared between February 2017 and November 2018.

If convicted, the man could end up paying a substantial fine of more than Rs 3 lakh and also faces three years in prison.

