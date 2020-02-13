More than 2,400 fetal remains are buried in a garage in Illinois

A mass burial was held in Indiana on Wednesday for the more than 2,400 fetal remains found last year in the garage of an Illinois doctor who performed abortions.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer operated three abortion clinics in South Bend, Indiana before his license was suspended in 2015. He died on September 3rd.

When his family searched his belongings after his death, they found medically preserved remains at his home in Will County, about 45 miles from Chicago. Investigators found 2,246 fetal remains in the doctor’s garage and others in the trunk of his vehicle.

The Indiana attorney general, Curtis Hill, held the funeral in a South Bend cemetery and “held it together in peace, each of them bound by their common destiny,” he said.

“Today we finally remember the 2,411 unborn babies whose remains were uselessly hoarded by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer after he performed the abortions from 2000 to 2003,” said Hill at the funeral. “These babies deserve better than a cold, dark garage or the trunk of a car.”

The remains were in sealed bags

When the remains were found at the doctor’s home, they were in small, sealed plastic bags that contained a chemical that was used to preserve biological material. The bags were in boxes that were mixed with other storage boxes.

District officials did not disclose details of how investigators had determined they came from nearly two decades ago.

“In the state they are in, it is clear that they are older,” said Will County Prosecutor James Glasgow at the time.

Investigators also found abandoned medical records at Klopper’s abortion clinic in Indiana. He had not followed Indiana law to remove the fetus’s remains and submit the correct documentation, Glasgow said.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no evidence that medical interventions have been performed on the doctor’s property.

After the remains were found last year, they were turned over to the Indiana District Attorney.