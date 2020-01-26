More than 200 people discuss discrimination and the income gap at the Winter Summit Race Dialogue

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk, Ryan Moye

Posted: jan 26, 2020 / 12:17 am EST / Updated: jan 26, 2020 / 12:18 pm EST

CHRISTIANSBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – More than 200 Dialogue on Race supporters gathered at the annual winter summit on Saturday to discuss issues such as income inequality and racial discrimination in the workplace.

The event took place at Christiansburg Middle School on Saturday January 25. As mentioned on Facebook, participants could show up at 9 a.m. for a coffee with the cops or wait until the main program started at 10 a.m.

For the past eight years, the Dialogue on Race has been sponsored by The Community Group, an African American civil society organization from Montgomery County which says that workplace discrimination and the wealth gap should be addressed rather than ‘ignored.

“Over generations, this has caused great disadvantages to the African American community and what we need to do is make sure that when we talk about race, when we talk about politics and different things that will have an impact on people, looking at them through an equity lens, “said Penny Franklin, president of The Community Group.

The Winter Summit not only taught participants about labor market discrimination and the income and job gap, but also allowed participants to share difficult experiences in large discussion groups. and little ones.

“I was told that black women were only good for one thing and one thing was on their back,” said Race Dialogue volunteer Shirley Akers. “It was in a government position, and the only thing you learn to understand is that being a black woman, you have to work anyone and everyone, you have to be smarter than that, and you have to be able to guide your children. ”

As partners in the Dialogue on Race from the start, local law enforcement officials also attended the summit, which, according to Blacksburg police chief Anthony Wilson, continues to have a lasting effect on the both on his department and on the community.

“As a citizen who watches the country become more and more polarized to the left and to the right and it seems that there is no common ground, redirect a lot of attention to the interior of your own community allows you to set up the mechanism to bring comfort, to get things done. , programs that really work and a dialogue between the two lines, “says Wilson.

Overall, the discussions that take place at the annual Winter Summit for Dialogue on Race serve to educate the younger generation while preparing them for life in the real world.

