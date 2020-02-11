More than 100 US troops diagnosed with brain injury from the rocket attack in Iran

The rocket attacks covered a spiral of violence that had started at the end of December. Both sides have refrained from further military escalation, but the increasing number of US casualties could increase control over the Trump government’s approach to Iran.

Washington: The US Army announced a jump of more than 50% on Monday in cases of traumatic brain injury caused by Iran’s rocket attack on a base in Iraq last month, with the number of diagnosed members rising to more than 100.

No US troops were killed or immediately injured when Iran fired rockets at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq in retaliation for the American assassination of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad airport on 3. January.

The rocket attacks covered a spiral of violence that had started at the end of December. Both sides have refrained from further military escalation, but the increasing number of US casualties could increase control over the Trump government’s approach to Iran.

Reuters was the first to report earlier on Monday that there were more than 100 cases of TBI, an increase from the 64 reported last month.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that so far 109 US service members had been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury. It added that 76 of them had returned.

The US Army had already said in the past an increase in the number to be expected in the weeks following the attack, as symptoms can take some time to manifest and troops sometimes take longer to report them.

Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month that the members of the service who suffered from traumatic brain injury had been diagnosed with mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change as time went on.

Symptoms of concussion include headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.

Pentagon officials have repeatedly said that no attempt has been made to minimize or delay information about concussions. But the revelations after the Tehran attack have raised new questions about the US military’s policy of internal reporting of suspected brain injury and whether they are being treated publicly with the same urgency as loss of limbs or life.

The American republican senator Joni Ernst said that more answers were needed.

“I have called on the Pentagon to ensure the safety and care of our deployed troops potentially exposed to explosions in Iraq,” said Ernst on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump seemed to downplay brain damage last month and said he “heard they had a headache and a few other things” after the attack, triggering criticism from lawmakers and an American veteran group.

Various health and medical groups have been trying for years to raise awareness about the severity of brain injury, including concussions.

Since 2000, according to the Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

