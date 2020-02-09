More rain was expected much of the week, and worries about the flooding continued

The dry weather on Sunday does not continue into the new week, as more rain is expected, which could get the flood worries going again.

The clouds will rise overnight when the next system in our region starts. Monday morning there could be a few showers before it would likely rain until late in the afternoon.

The rain lasts overnight and until Tuesday morning before it subsides for the afternoon.

The next system should move into the area just behind the exit system as more rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out and cool off on Friday.

Temperatures should typically range from mid-40s to mid-50s through Thursdays. However, we are quickly reminded that we are still in winter. Friday’s highs should not be outside the 1930s.

The models are not sure about the coming weekend. The EURO is going ahead with a dry weekend, but the GFS indicates a possible winter weather. We have a full week to monitor things. Therefore, always check whether the latest forecasts are available.

RIVER WATER WARNINGS:

River flooding along parts of the Dan River is expected to continue.

The Dan River levels in South Boston are expected to be in a moderate flood stage until tonight, but will be in a minor flood stage by Monday.

Dan River levels at Paces have dropped from the Moderate Flood level to the Minor Flood level. The level will continue to drop, but will remain above the high tide until Monday.

The Dan River in Danville fell below the flood level overnight, so the flood warning for Danville was lifted.

The Dan River in Randolph is still on the minor flood stage, but is expected to fall below the flood stage this evening.

The rain that we can expect next week should not be enough to trigger the widespread river flooding observed in parts of the region last week. However, some streams, streams and rivers that are prone to flooding may have slopes that are cause for concern.

Residents of the Dan River, Craig Creek, Back Creek, Clinch River, and James River should be aware that there may be mild flooding this week as there is more rainfall.

Roanoke’s normal maximum temperature: 48 ° F

The normal low temperature of Roanoke: 29 ° F

Gary Boyer

meteorologist