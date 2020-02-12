More people Googled Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ after the victory of AAP than the full election campaign

Delhi BJP chief and member of parliament from Northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, on the day of the Delhi election results, election results had called on Twitter to “save” a tweet from him.

In the tweet he said: “All these exit polls will fail. Keep my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form the government in Delhi … please don’t apologize for blaming the EVM.”

The tweet is not properly outdated.

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail .. मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा .. भाजपा दिल्ली में सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से नाना ना ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ना ढूँढेा ना ना ना ढूँढेा ना ना ना ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ना ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ना ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ढूँढेा ना नाढूँढेन

– Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) 8 February 2020

It was not only this tweet that people went back to after Aam Admi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 with 62 seats, against the 8 from BJP.

Manoj Tiwari, known for his popular song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ also made people go back to it. Although, for various reasons.

A video from the AAP section of Lucknow who danced to Manoj Tiwari’s song after the results were announced quickly went viral.

In the run-up to the elections, the song “Rinkiya ke Papa” was used by both the social media teams of AAP and BJP to mobilize voters. While AAP used the number to mock Tiwari and BJP, Tiwari refuted with “Rinkiya jhooth nahin bolti” (Rinkiya does not lie) to close Kejriwal

However, Google Trends showed that more people were looking for the song after AAP’s victory in Delhi on February 11, than during the entire campaign, pre-poll, poll, post-poll, exit-polls, combined.

The related terms also showed that people were more interested in memes about Manoj Tiwari than in the results of BJP’s share.

It wasn’t just Google Trends, more people went back to the original YouTube video of the popular Bhojpuri song, actually called “Chat Deni Maar Deli” and not “Rinkiya Ke Papa” from the

Album “Uparwali Ke Chakkar Mein” from 2012. In the reactions to the video, Netizens wrote about how they were there after the results of the elections in Delhi.

Although we are uncertain about ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, Manoj Tiwari may no longer be “hee hee hee hee has deli” after the elections in Delhi.

Tiwari had even said a few hours before the election that he was convinced that BJP would win, that he was “ready to take on responsibilities that would” bring victory “even though the early trends clearly showed an AAP lead.

However, after the final results, Tiwari accepted the mandate and the defeat.

