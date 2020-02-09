More Indians reach the UK when Boris Johnson and Priti Patel finalize visa regime after Brexit

Indians are leaders in the UK visas category issued to skilled professionals from outside the EU, with 56,241 such Tier 2 visas issued in the previous year. That figure is expected to rise after the changes.



London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Home Secretary Priti Patel have finalized plans for a new post-Brexit point-based visa and immigration system, which is expected to have a larger number of skilled professionals from across the UK world, including India, allows living and working in the country.

At a meeting earlier this week, they reportedly accepted the UK Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) recommendation to lower the minimum salary threshold for such professionals from £ 30,000 to £ 25,600, scoring extra points for skill levels, job openings, and English abilities .

The details of the new system are expected to be formally revealed by Patel next Friday, following an expected rescheduling of the cabinet by Johnson on Thursday.

“The prime minister wants to provide a system that demonstrates that the UK is open and hospitable to top talent from around the world, which will help the economy and the country thrive,” quoted The Sunday Times, a government source.

“At the same time, we must do what this country voted for by reducing low-skilled migration and breaking down dependence on cheap labor to focus on stimulating skills, technology and innovation that will really benefit the UK in the long run , “said the source.

The so-called Australian-based point-based system will effectively restrict unskilled migrants’ access to the UK from January 1, 2021, when the free movement of persons within the European Union (EU) will end under a pre-agreed transition period after Great Britain on January 31 formally left the economic bloc.

Figures from the UK home office show that the new rules will lead to a reduction in the number of unskilled EU migrants by around 90,000 a year. Under the new post-Brexit system, the number of skilled migrants is expected to increase from next year, currently 65,000 per year.

It is predicted that the proportion of employees from the EU and from outside will change, with a higher number from outside Europe.

Indians are leaders in the UK visas category issued to skilled professionals from outside the EU, with 56,241 such Tier 2 visas issued in the previous year. This figure is expected to record a further rise following the changes after the Brexit.

According to the report, the score awarded for the salary will be “negotiable” on a sliding scale, with people at £ 23,000 still able to earn points. Those who earn less than £ 25,600 will score double for working in a sector where there is a shortage of skills.

Those with “excellent” educational background would also earn points and have a PhD in a topic relevant to your job would be worth the same as speaking good English.

A letter with the details of the policy must be sent to the cabinet ministers this weekend. The approval is expected to take place by the new rescheduled Johnson top team by Friday.

A second phase of reform will follow later next year, at the end of the transitional period of the Brexit, when the point-based system will be further refined.

Probably positive and negative points are awarded for age, higher scores for those who are educated in the UK and those who choose to work and settle outside of London.

In phase two, sector-specific short-term visas can also be introduced if there is a shortage of low-skilled workers in the care or construction sector due to the end of the free movement of people from Europe.

In its research-based report published last month, the independent MAC panel of experts had warned the UK government to implement a fully fledged point-based Australian system. Instead, it proposed a more hybrid system where a minimum salary threshold would apply to applicants who come to the UK with a job offer, and a point-based system for those who come to the UK without a pre-arranged job.

The government is not obliged to accept all recommendations, but the MAC report is likely to form the broad basis of the new visa regime to be introduced for the UK as a non-EU member.

