More Chinese cities are closing as the number of virus deaths increases

At least three other cities in eastern Zhejiang province – Taizhou, Wenzhou and parts of Ningbo – have imposed the same measures and affect around 18 million people.

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 2:53 PM IST

Hong Kong: Millions more people have been ordered to stay indoors, as China is fighting to prevent the spread of a new virus, the authorities said nearly 500 people have been killed on Wednesday.

With more than 24,000 cases in China, in recent days a growing number of cities have imposed a series of restrictions far from the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, as the authorities are struggling to control the virus.

Global concerns have increased as more countries found cases that were not imported from China and 10 people tested positive for the virus on a ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Around 56 million people in Hubei have been virtually closed since last week, with the capital Wuhan at the heart of the emergency.

In Hangzhou, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of Shanghai, green fences blocked streets near the headquarters of Chinese tech giant Alibaba while a fighter jet circled above him.

Alibaba, one of the world’s most valuable companies, seemed to be closed, while deliverers moved in and out of the nearby gated residential areas to deliver groceries. Many people were also seen going out.

The company is located in one of the three districts where about three million people were told this week that only one person per household is allowed out to buy supplies every two days.

“Please do not go out, do not go out, do not go out!” shouted a message on a loudspeaker that urged people to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and report people coming from Hubei – a general fear in other parts of the country that people from the province might infect others.

Similar policies were encouraged by the authorities in two cities up to the northeastern province of China, Heilongjiang, and a handful of others along the east coast.

In Henan Province, which is adjacent to Hubei, a district in Zhumadian City decided that only one person could leave every household every five days. Residents there have received cash rewards for informing people from Hubei.

Global jitters



The disease is believed to have originated in December at a Wuhan market that sold wild animals and spread rapidly when people traveled for the new lunar holiday in January.

The death toll has risen steadily and has risen to 490 in China after Hubei reported that 65 more people had died.

Most deaths have been in the province and officials have noted that the death rate, at around two percent, is lower than the death rate from severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The new coronavirus comes from the same family of pathogens as the one that causes SARS, killing around 800 people in the period 2002-2003.

The epidemic has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, various governments to impose travel restrictions and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

United and American Airlines said on Wednesday that they have added Hong Kong to their flight suspensions in China.

Japan said on Wednesday that at least 10 passengers on a cruise ship with 3,711 people have the virus.

Japanese authorities started testing those on board after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong got the disease.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab advised the British Tuesday to leave “if they can” China, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.

“Window of opportunity”



But the WHO said on Tuesday that China’s dramatic measures offered an opportunity to stop the transmission.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the vast majority of cases are in China.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t get any worse. But we certainly have a chance to act,” he said.

Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand all reported new infections that were not imported from China on Tuesday.

Two fatalities have been reported outside the mainland, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has closed all but three land crossings with the Chinese mainland.

While countries fight to keep the virus off the coast, the WHO chief accused rich countries of failing in their data sharing duties.

“Of the 176 cases reported so far outside of China, the WHO has received only 38 percent complete case-report forms,” ​​he said.

