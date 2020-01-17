The proportion of Americans who are “alarmed” by global warming has tripled in the past five years and is now at an all time high, according to a new survey.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans are “alarmed” or “concerned” about global warming, marking what researchers say is a major change in public perception of the problem.

The survey was conducted by the Yale Climate Change Communication Program and the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, which together have followed the views of Americans on climate change since 2008.

As recently as in 2014, the percentage of Americans classified as “disdainful” of global warming was about the same as those who were “alarmed” – about 11 to 12%.

But in the years that followed, the ranks of the “disdainful” – those who believe that global warming does not occur or is not caused by humans – fell to only 10%.

At the same time, the “alarmed” group – those most concerned about global warming and support measures to reduce heat-trapping carbon pollution – has grown to 31% of those surveyed, and now exceeds the disdainful crowd of more than 3 to -1.

The results show that as the global climate changes rapidly, an increasing proportion of Americans view the climate crisis as a real crisis.

This new emergency seemed like my many Americans are in stark contrast to the policies of the Trump administration, which overturned dozens of environmental regulations, many of which were aimed at curbing climate change.

The change in public opinion has yet to be translated into meaningful policy at the federal level, said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of Yale’s climate change communications program who co-chaired the survey.

“The general trend is a major change in the political climate of climate change in this country, but in terms (” alarmed “) of exercising all its political force, it has yet to do so because it is still relatively unorganized”, a he declared. said.

As for what might be behind the change, Leiserowitz says there are a number of likely factors.

One, he says, is science.

“Reports from the scientific community have become increasingly disastrous,” he said, highlighting the alarming report of the 2018 United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which showed that the window to stem change catastrophic weather was closing quickly as an example.

Another reason is that political leaders are talking more about the issue, and polls have shown that tackling climate change is now a major problem for many Democratic voters.

The impact of increased media coverage also cannot be overlooked, according to Leisorowitz.

“The media as a whole, when they do not talk about the issue, the issue fades from public awareness and concerns,” he said.

Then there is the growing number of extreme weather disasters that have directly affected many Americans.

Climate change has made many of these events more likely and more destructive. Journalists and public figures help people connect the dots, says Leiserowitz.

“These horrible catastrophic disasters that the Americans are currently experiencing must be interpreted so that people really understand,” he said. “And what we see is that when many Americans see these things in their backyards or on their TV screens, they start asking,” What’s going on with the weather? “”