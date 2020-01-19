Mop dead - mother Jones

Yesterday, President Donald Trump tweeted his proposal to create a barrier to protect his hometown from storm surges like the one that killed 44 people and caused $ 19 billion in damage and economic loss during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012:

A massive $ 200 billion dam built around New York to protect it from rare storms is a costly, foolish, and environmentally harmful idea that probably won’t work if needed. It will look awful too. I’m sorry, you just have to get your pugs and buckets ready!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

In other words, wipe it dead.

The proposal for a maritime dam is at a preliminary stage – the Army Corps of Engineers says the construction of the final structure will take 25 years. And there are debates about the environmental impact and how effective it will be against rising sea levels.

Needless to say, the president loves other types of walls worth billions, even if they don’t work. And he is not quite against sea walls if he (figuratively) holds the mop. In 2016, he applied for a permit to protect his Irish golf course from rising sea levels. (They were approved in 2017.)