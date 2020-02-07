A new technique can provide important insights into the surface of the moon, the scientists said.

The approach – which should enable researchers to find completely new breakthroughs in lunar rock pieces that are nearly 50 years old – involves analyzing the rocks at the very last level, hoping to learn about the moon.

It can also help future astronauts that NASA hopes to live on a lunar base on the surface of the moon by enabling them to find important materials in the ground.

When the last astronauts arrived on the moon in 1972, they brought back important monsters, such as those who preceded them. They would be the last pieces of the lunar surface that came back to Earth because humanity has not returned since nearly 50 years.

This means that the remaining samples are particularly expensive because they are limited and cannot be easily replaced. They can also be profoundly enlightening and offer us the only chance to get close to rock that has been taken from a whole different world.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the farthest object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In these space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

Now researchers have found a new approach that could get the most out of those limited samples and also shed new light on what they mean by taking just one piece of fabric.

“We analyze rocks from space, atom by atom,” said Jennika Greer, the first author of the paper and a PhD student at the Field Museum and the University of Chicago. “It is the first time that a moon monster has been studied in this way. We use a technique that many geologists have never heard of.

While researchers use the new technology, they expect to find a large amount of new information about the surface of the moon.

“We can apply this technique to samples that nobody has studied,” adds Philipp Heck, curator of the Field Museum, associate professor at the University of Chicago, and co-author of the article. “You will almost certainly find something new or unexpected.

“This technique has such a high sensitivity and resolution that you find things that you would not otherwise find and use up only a small part of the sample.”

The technique is called atomic probe tomography and involves incredibly accurate manipulation of individual beads. It was previously used in industrial processes – but the new breakthrough has succeeded in turning it into lunar monsters for the first time.

It works something like “nanocarpentry”, Professor Heck said: “just as a carpenter forms wood, we do it at the nanoscale into minerals”.

The sample is placed in a special probe and then fired with a laser that cuts off individual atoms, which then fall onto a special plate. Researchers can examine those elements by determining how long it takes for them to hit the detector – because heavier elements last longer – and thus the type of atom can be worked out.

It has already helped researchers to see the weather conditions and materials that can be found in the moon floor. That in turn can help future astronauts live on the moon because they can survive by extracting resources from that dust.

The researchers now hope that they can get samples from elsewhere on the moon and elsewhere in space, so that they can better understand the composition of the worlds that surround us. They compare our current understanding with analyzing the Earth using only one mountain range – to gain a more complete understanding, they must explore a variety of areas in the solar system.

.