The controversial decision of the Boston Red Sox to trade in their superstar Mookie Betts reflects a lot about the current status of one of the most legendary baseball franchises. Yet in many respects it says even more about Fenway Sports Group owners and their approach to running professional sports teams. The blockbuster, agreed on Tuesday, which sends the four-fold All-Star right fielder and former MVP to the Los Angeles Dodgers, offers a glimpse of what awaits us for the other valued asset of the American investment company: Liverpool.

While the Reds are on the eve of completing a remarkable two-year period of dominance under Jurgen Klopp with the now inevitable addition of the Premier League title to last season’s Champions League, it’s good to remember that it’s just Two years ago, the Red Sox also got glory and started dreaming of its own dynasty.

It was then that Betts inspired his team to 108 regular season wins: a franchise record – does that sound familiar? His unprecedented season earned him the most valuable player, Silver Slugger, a golden glove and the batting title when the team won the World Series – the team’s fourth since the turn of the century. Bets earn $ 27 million in the last year of his contract, a very reasonable amount for a player who has won only 33.8 in the last three years by Mike Trout (35.5) in Wins Above Replacement (WAR). The impending $ 400 million expansion, while daunting, will prove worthwhile to the Dodgers or anyone else lucky enough to draw this exciting talent.

Stung by the $ 12 million (£ 9.2 million) fine they paid in 2018 after crossing the $ 40 million (£ 30.6 million) threshold in 2018, FSG now seems allergic to the luxury tax of the competition . Yet nobody believes the Red Sox could not have afforded to keep Betts; they are the 12th most valuable sports franchise in the world with $ 3.2 billion (£ 2.5 billion), with an income of $ 84 million (£ 64.3 million). John W Henry and co. instead, he shunned to love one who would have propelled them to much more glorious nights in mid-October for the rest of his career.

So Red Sox fans are now without their beloved court fielder, as well as starting pitcher David Price, who was thrown in exchange, although the Red Sox will pay about half of the remaining $ 96 million in the last three years of his contract an indictment of their stinginess. All the while the prices for seasonal tickets keep rising.

1/11 Caoimhin Kelleher 9

AFP via Getty Images

2/11 Neco Williams 7

EPA

3/11 Ki-Jana Hoever 7

FATHER

4/11 Sepp van den Berg 8

FATHER

5/11 Adam Lewis 6

FATHER

6/11 Leighton Clarkson 8

Reuters

7/11 Jake Cain 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/11 Pedro Chirivella 7

Getty

9/11 Curtis Jones 9

Action

10/11 Harvey Elliott 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/11 Liam Millar 6

Action images via Reuters

So what should Liverpool fans think about this?

Some, quite ticking, have suggested that this is just FSG preparing for an earth-shaking move for Kylian Mbappe this summer. But what it indicates is their stubborn approach to the appreciation of talent. Despite their privileged position to build from this summer, The Independent understands that the Reds will adhere to the principles that have seen them return to their perch. Spending within their means and giving priority to variety above depth will remain the mantra behind the scenes at Anfield. An alternative to Mbappé might be Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, but a well-known conclusion is probably when you consider the Reds as the asking price of £ 80 million almost double their own appreciation of the German midfielder. This is their mentality.

Mookie Betts is sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers (Getty)

FSG, while avid sports fans, are first and foremost business people – completely understandable given their background – and especially when we consider the reckless spending that English football has been up and down in the pyramid this century. Everything is good at the moment at Anfield, where they will claim that the investment has certainly been more than enough with record purchases for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in the last 18 months alone. That said, this record-breaking, history-making season will end with a much healthier net spend than the people around them

John W Henry and FSG have made a controversial step to trade in the star Mookie Betts (Getty)

It is not long ago that Philippe Coutinho was once the most prized possession of the Reds, although the Brazilian is now somewhat forgotten after the brilliantly efficient reinvestment of the £ 142 million that Barcelona paid in January 2018. The betting trade is the perfect example of how no, regardless of the affection of the supporters for this Klopp team, they all have a price for FSG. Those are matters. So far there has been insufficient interest in Van Dijk, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah to place FSG in the difficult situation that was felt around Fenway this winter. But the Betts trade reminds us that it could be sooner than many think.

