Mookie Betts trade could break through medicine?

The three-team blockbuster trade that Mookie Betts and David Price sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for multiple prospects is said to be in some danger of falling.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, concerns about medication for the best pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol of Minnesota Twins force teams to reconfigure a deal. Although all three organizations hope that the deal is finally completed, some stakeholders now suggest that it might fall apart.

Boston received outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers as part of the deal and he passed the team’s physical examination. However, the Dodgers sent pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins in exchange for sending Graterol to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are looking for more compensation after an investigation has determined that the arm of Graterol is unlikely to cope with the workload of starting a pitcher. The 21-year-old underwent surgery from Tommy John in 2016 and missed a lot of time this season with a right shoulder slew.

Boston is said to owe at least half of the $ 96 million David Price in the next three seasons. As a result of the financial hit and the betting trade, the front office now wants extra compensation in view of Graterol’s long-term sustainability issues.

Although all three parties can ultimately come up with a new agreement that works for everyone, a transaction that turned MLB upside down now threatens to fall apart. As the spring training is coming closer and several players involved have now experienced the emotions of trading, this is the last thing these organizations want to go to the new season.