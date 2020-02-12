Mookie Betts in Dodgers gear is all weird

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sport

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their introductory press conference on Wednesday for new stars Mookie Betts and David Price. The press was held at Dodger Stadium and only came a few days after the blockbuster was completed with the Boston Red Sox.

Needless to say, this was one of the biggest deals in the modern history of Major League Baseball. Seeing Betts in a Dodgers uniform after spending so many seasons in Boston was also pretty strange. See.

That takes some getting used to.

Betts was also asked about a possible contract extension with the Dodgers. He said that is not the focus at the moment. Instead, it’s all about finding a home.

Betts, 27, will become a free agent after the 2020 season. The AL MVP of 2018 has placed an .305 on average with 116 homers, 375 RBI and a .917 OPS in the last four seasons. Los Angeles hopes that he and Price will help the team with their first World Series title since 1989.