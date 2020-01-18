The US-based agency said the placement of the Yes Bank deposit rating of B2 under review reflects Moody’s expectation that the independent viability of the bank is increasingly challenged by its slowness to raise new capital.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:16 PM IST

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Moody’s Investors Service has reviewed the long-term foreign currency issuer rating of Yes Bank of B2, with the uncertain address, citing “slowness in obtaining new capital.”

“The placement of the Yes Bank deposit rating of B2 under review reflects Moody’s expectation that the independent viability of the bank is increasingly challenged by its slowness to raise new capital,” the US-based agency said. it’s a statement.

In addition, he said the potential credit risk for the bank’s senior creditors is uncertain, because there are a number of different scenarios that could affect the rating in positive or negative directions.

Moody’s said it also placed the bank’s long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of B2, and “its unsecured senior MTN program rating in foreign currency of (P) B2, under review, with uncertain address.” .

Yes, the Bank is in talks with a number of investors to raise new social capital, which would be a positive credit if it is executed successfully, Moody’s said, adding that “if the bank recapitalizes and repairs and cleans its balance sheet, its ratings could stabilize or face upward pressure. ” Moody’s has downgraded Yes Bank’s Reference Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa2 since b3.

In addition, he said that “because the bank’s viability in the absence of a large injection of capital is in doubt, Moody’s has lowered the independent credit profile of the bank or its BCA to ca2 of b3.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.