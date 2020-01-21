The body of a Montana teenager missing since New Years Day was found Monday less than a kilometer from where she was last seen.

Selina Not Afraid, a 16-year-old member of the Crow Nation, was returning home to Hardin, Montana, after a party at Billings with friends on January 1, when the car in which they were traveling broke down when ‘a rest stop,’ Sheriff Lawrence C. Big Hair of Big Horn County told CNN after the teenager disappeared.

After their car broke down, four friends of Not Afraid left the vehicle for help, leaving her and another person in the car. The companion told authorities that Not Afraid had left the vehicle and passed over a fence in the I-90 area between Hardin and Billings, Big Hair said.

Her body was found on Monday around 10:30 a.m. local time by a team from the United States Department of the Interior during a systematic search near the place where she disappeared, according to a statement from the county sheriff’s office. Big Horn.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but no criminal offense is suspected in the death of Not Afraid, the statement said.

The teenager was not dressed for prolonged exposure to the cold, according to a notice from the Montana Department of Justice.

Although authorities retrieved Not Afraid’s handbag, his cell phone was missing and was not turned on during the initial searches. Officials believed at the time that someone could have taken his phone and taken him elsewhere, said Big Hair.

Big Hair told CNN affiliate KTVQ Monday night that it had been very close to where Not Afraid’s body was found during the boy’s search.

“I myself went walking until the night. And I was less than 200 meters from his body about a week ago, “he told KTVQ. “I just took a wrong turn and I didn’t go to where it was. But I was so close to her body that evening. It’s just a big country here to search. “

The Crow Indian tribe released a statement from Not Afraid’s uncle, President Alvin Not Afraid Jr., confirming that his niece was found less than a mile from where he was last seen time.

“Please let us all learn from such a foolish and tragic loss. No one knows when the tragedy will happen, “the statement said. “All we can do is keep the hope that those who can help will do it.” If that’s what we have to rely on, (then) we need to learn to take better care of each other, as well as ourselves. “

Not Afraid Jr. said that bereavement professionals will help students at the school attended by his niece. He also thanked the police, individuals and other members of the tribe who searched for Not afraid.