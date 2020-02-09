Monse creatives still see themselves as outsiders of fashion

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Monse founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are stars in the fashion industry – they are also the creatives behind Oscar de la Renta – but they see themselves as outsiders in the industry.

“We’re not mean people,” Garcia told The Associated Press behind the scenes after a catwalk show Friday for Monse’s fall-winter 2020 collection.

“We are not like cool people,” Kim added.

So when a naughty rat character caught their attention in Wes Anderson’s animated movie “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” they thought he was the perfect starting point for their new collection.

“He had a striped sweater that we loved,” Garcia said. “We love stripes.”

The couple started investigating punk, but when self-conscious anti-cool kids decided to disrupt those concepts.

“It was a bit like doing (a) punk collection through an eye of someone who doesn’t really know what it is,” Kim said.

The collection blended primary colors on layers of heavily knitted with both Scottish and 80s punk-grunge influences in plaid kilts and sweaters adorned with combat-style boots.

Other looks came in animal print pops and the word “Monse” on shoes and some knits.

Kim and Garcia said they loved the idea of ​​playing with textures, layered silk dresses and tops over silver sequins. They combined skirts, jackets and dresses with intricate beaded fishnet stockings and sleeves. Many of the looks were adorned with safety pins – a punk staple – ranging in different sizes and shapes from small earrings to large clothing fasteners.

With the Oscars on Sunday, it was a busy time to prepare two fashion shows – including the la Renta – but Kim and Garcia said they were ready.

“You just have to plan ahead,” Garcia said. “So as long as you get your ducks, it should be fine.”

A celebrity they’ve dressed in Monse lately was the best supporting actress-nominated Florence Pugh, who caught the eye during the Oscars-nominated lunch in an orange silk-shouldered dress.

“When I heard the nominations and she was part of it, it was so exciting for me,” Garcia said. “When Rebecca Corbin-Murray, her stylist, brought her to us a year ago, she was unknown. And the work she has done in the last year or two may have been my favorite of the whole year, so we were just very proud of the fact that she came to us early, and now that she went to the Oscar lunch, camped she us again. “

