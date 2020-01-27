Mongolia closes the border, China extends vacation to fight the virus - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BEIJING (AP) – China expanded its extensive efforts on Monday to contain a dangerous new virus and extended the New Year holidays to keep the public at home and prevent the spread of infections as the death toll increased to 81 ,

Mongolia closed its wide border with China, and Hong Kong and Malaysia announced that they would not allow visitors from the Chinese province, which was at the center of the outbreak, to enter after Chinese officials warned that the virus’ s ability to spread increasing. Travel agencies were instructed to cancel group travel nationwide, which contributed to the increasing economic losses.

Stock markets around the world fell sharply on Monday as investors feared the breakout could damage the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points after a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan, closing at 453 points or 1.6%. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism have suffered significant losses, while apparel and technology companies that generate significant sales from China have also seen a decrease.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most of them in downtown Wuhan, where the disease first appeared last month. More than 40 cases have been confirmed in other parts of the world, with virtually all cases involving Chinese tourists or people who recently visited Wuhan.

China’s increasingly drastic efforts to curb it began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China, where the virus was first discovered last month. This ban has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants – the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The end of the New Year, China’s busiest travel season, has been postponed from Thursday to Sunday to “reduce crowds” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a cabinet statement said.

The government of Shanghai, a metropolis with 25 million inhabitants and a global business center, extended the holiday in Lunar New York by another week until February 9. She ordered the sports stadiums to be closed and religious events to be canceled.

Dozens of millions of people in China and across Asia have been forced to settle on planes, trains, and buses to return to work after visiting their hometowns or attractions during the holidays. The schools will postpone the reopening until further notice, the cabinet said.

The death toll rose on Monday when the south Chinese island province of Hainan reported its first death, an 80-year-old woman whose family arrived from Wuhan on January 17.

In Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, 76 of the deaths reported so far have been recorded. There were one each in Shanghai and the provinces of Hebei in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Henan in central China.

The spread of the disease is observed around the world, with a small number of cases occurring in other countries. Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday. Cases have also been confirmed in the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

As of Monday, five Americans in Washington, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona were diagnosed with the virus. US health officials said Monday they had no evidence that the virus was spreading in the United States and they believed that the risk to Americans remained low.

China also reported eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macau. Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Hong Kong communicable diseases department, said the city’s eight cases are all related to Hubei. So there are no signs yet that they are spreading to the entire Hong Kong population.

Mongolia is the second country after North Korea to close its border with China. Neither reported any cases of the virus. Mongolia also closed its schools, universities and playgrounds for more than a month – until March 2nd.

China’s prime minister, Li Keqiang, visited Wuhan to “lead the epidemic prevention work,” the cabinet website said. Photos showed Li in a blue coat and green face mask meeting with hospital staff.

The Prime Minister later visited a supermarket in the besieged city with a face mask and a dark windbreaker. Buyers who also wore masks cheered him: “Happy New Year!”

“Controlling the Wuhan epidemic and improving the health of Wuhan people is good news for the whole country,” Li told the crowd.

Elsewhere, the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, was closed to tourists indefinitely on Monday. The former Imperial Palace in Beijing was closed on Friday, and other major attractions, including Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, Hong Kong’s Disneyland, and Ocean Park, were also closed.

The cut in industrial and consumer spending threatens to slow down Chinese economic growth, which Beijing is struggling to support after plummeting to a multi-year low of 6.1% last year. This could spread shock waves to other Asian economies that rely on China as a source of tourists and export markets.

The outbreak is a “significant downside risk” for growth, although it could potentially be a “strong but short-lived event”, said Tommy Wu and Priyanka Kishore of Oxford Economics in a report.

They pointed to the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak when economic activity collapsed but recovered relatively quickly. The impact should be less than SARS due to the faster official response and “increased transparency”.

Abroad, economies such as Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, with large tourism industries that rely on Chinese travelers, appear to be most at risk, said Wu and Kishore.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan said it would arrange the evacuation of its diplomats and some American citizens on Tuesday. The French government said it would fly its citizens to Wuhan in France and quarantine them there. Japan was also preparing to fly its citizens out of Wuhan.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his government was considering evacuating the estimated 90 citizens in Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said 2,744 mainland Chinese cases were confirmed at midnight on Sunday. The youngest is a 9 month old girl in Beijing.

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei warned on Sunday that the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing”.

The epidemic has shaken memories of the SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people. Then Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and not disclosing any information. The government has reacted more aggressively to the recent outbreak.

According to the National Health Commission, anyone arriving from Wuhan must register with local health stations and be quarantined for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Wuhan is building two hospitals for the growing number of patients, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds. The first should be ready next week.

The virus comes from the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

It is believed that the virus has spread to people living in wildlife sold at a market in Wuhan. On Sunday, the authorities banned the trade in wild animals and urged people to stop eating meat from them.

