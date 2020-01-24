New Delhi: With just one week to go to the budget, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called for structural reforms and more fiscal measures to reactivate consumer demand and overall growth, saying that monetary policy has its own limitations to achieve these goals. .

The Narendra Modi government in its second term will present the first full budget next Saturday, at a time when the anticipated estimate of GDP has projected nominal growth that will plummet to a minimum of 48 years of 7.5 percent and a real growth of 11 years. Under 5 percent.

“Monetary policy has its own limits. Structural reforms and fiscal measures may have to be continued and further activated to provide a lasting boost to demand and boost growth,” Das said as he addressed St Stephen’s students. College, Delhi, your alma mater.

The statement should be seen in the context of a growth that reached a minimum of six years of 4.5 percent in the September quarter.

It should be noted that successive impressions of GDP have accelerated quarter after quarter since the second term of the Modi government. The fall in consumer price inflation has given the central bank room to reduce interest rates by 135 bp to a minimum of nine years of 5.15 percent in four successive rate reductions between February and October 2019 .

Even a historic reduction of the corporate tax to a minimum of 25 percent last August did not revive the animal spirit of the economy, since in the midst of falling demand, companies are holding back investment in adding capacity, since that most of them are underutilizing their installed capacity.

Das also listed some of the priority areas where structural reforms are necessary and if carried out seriously they can act as potential drivers of growth and, through backward and forward links, can give a significant boost to growth.

He called for prioritizing the food processing, tourism, e-commerce and new business industries, and also making the national economy part of the global value chain. Das urged states to play an important role in improving capital expenditure, which has a high multiplier effect and can boost the Center’s approach to infrastructure spending.

Admitting that correctly assessing the current economic situation and, therefore, formulating the necessary monetary policy is a challenge now, he said that this is the reason why monetary policy around the world is in a state of current change.

The RBI was forced to cut its GDP forecast for fiscal year 2019-2019 by 290 bp to a low 5 percent between February and December. “One of the main challenges for central banks is the assessment of the current economic situation. Accurate estimation of key parameters, such as potential product and real-time product gaps, is a difficult task, although they are crucial for the conduct of monetary policy.

“The change in the growth trend in several economies, the effects of global contagion and the disconnection between financial cycles and economic cycles in the face of supply shocks explain widely why monetary policy worldwide is in a state of change, “Das said in the speech entitled ‘Seven ages of Indian monetary policy.’

Das said that an opinion should be taken about the true nature of the slack in demand and the collisions on the supply side to inflation for the timely use of countercyclical policies.

To counter this flow, he said that the Reserve Bank is constantly updating its evaluation of the economy based on incoming data and prospective information based on surveys juxtaposed with model-based estimates for policy formulation.

“This approach helped the Reserve Bank to use the policy space opened by the expected moderation in inflation and act early, recognizing the imminent deceleration before it was subsequently confirmed by the data,” Das concluded.

