New Delhi: Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, maker of Cadbury chocolates, has paid more than Rs 400 million to settle a tax dispute involving an alleged ghost unit in India, officials said Thursday.

The General Directorate of Central Intelligence of Special Taxes (DGCEI) had initiated in 2011 an investigation against the company for allegedly abusing the “area-based exemption” for a new unit in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh to take advantage of the benefits of special taxes even before it existed, he said.

The DGCEI is now known as the General Directorate of Fiscal Intelligence of Goods and Services (DGGSTI).

The “exemption by area” for the new business units in Himachal Pradesh provides a total exemption of the special taxes for the production of specific goods for 10 years, according to the standards.

However, to take advantage of the exemption, the unit should have been established before March 2010.

Officials said a lawsuit of around Rs 580 million was raised against Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, before Cadbury India Limited, after the investigation.

The firm has paid Rs 439 million rupees under the dispute resolution scheme inherited ‘Sabka Vishwas’ from the Center to settle the amount of taxes and fines, they said.

When he contacted him, a spokesman for Mondelez India said: “We still believe that the decision to claim a special tax benefit with respect to our plant in Baddi was valid.”

However, the matter goes back to 2010, and it could take several more years to resolve through the legal process, the spokesman said in a statement.

“The Sabka Vishwas Scheme (Resolution of inherited disputes), 2019, presented by the Indian government in 2019, was an opportunity to resolve a potentially prolonged litigation. Like other taxpayers, Mondelez India chose to take advantage of the amnesty, and we resolved several inherited disputes , including the Baddi issue, “he said.

The decision to take advantage of the tax amnesty was taken with the interest of ending the problem so that “we can focus on what we do best, our purpose of empowering people to eat well,” the statement said.

India is a key market for Mondelez International and “we will continue to prioritize the growth of our business here,” he said.

During the investigation, DGCEI officials allegedly found that Mondelez India had claimed the excise duty exemption for its new unit in the village of Sandoli in Baddi in relation to a period even before its existence, officials said.

