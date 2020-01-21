Monday man hunt in Rockbridge County dies

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – The person wanted by law enforcement in the Timber Ridge area of ​​Rockbridge County has died.

According to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Alberto Jose Cornejo-Alvarez, 38, of Staunton, died around 9:00 p.m. Monday January 20 at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.

The police believe that Cornejo’s death is linked to hypothermia.

The medical examiner’s office told WFXR that the cause of his death has not been determined.

According to officials, officers of the Skyline Drug Task Force were seeking to arrest a “fugitive” wanted for several crimes in three different jurisdictions.

The search took police to the Timber Ridge area, where they found Cornejo hidden in a culvert pipe through which Mill Creek flows, officials said.

MEPs tried to convince Cornejo to surrender during the two-hour deadlock, but he refused, authorities said.

Police saw Cornejo move around the pipe, and when they no longer detected movement, the members entered the pipe and removed the fugitive from the cold water to begin rescue operations.

