Street Dancer 3D: After opening 10.26 crores On Monday, the number increased and on Sunday the number increased. This indicated a stable Monday ahead. In order for the movie to enter good success mode, the collections needed to be at least around 7 crores stamp on Monday and Tuesday. Well, in fact it’s not true what to do with Monday when we dive and see 4,65 crores I enter.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 4: Kill Monday!

overflow 50% this is not what all those associated with the directorial film Remo D’Souza agree for. After all, this is a biggie and that’s why big bucks go on it. In addition, it is good that those who saw the film considered a decent entertainer. However, the surprise is not optimal.

So far, the film has collected 45,88 crores and although 50 milestones would be exceeded today, ideally it should be the weekend sum of the dance musical. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor performed well in Street Dancer 3D, and as a couple looked good after ABCD 2, however, Street Dancer 3 did not go all the way and now the entry to the 100 Crore Club is out of the equation.

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!