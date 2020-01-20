Moms 4 Housing reaches agreement to sell vacant Oakland house from which they were evicted

A group of homeless mothers who have been forcibly evicted from a vacant house they have been illegally occupying for almost two months have reached an agreement to sell the property to a non-profit organization, the mayor said on Monday. from Oakland, Libby Schaaf.

The group, Moms 4 Housing, was evicted last week from the house they have occupied from Magnolia Street since November 18. The socially motivated squatting effort had gained ground in a state where the number of homeless people was increasing.

Moms 4 Housing has signed an agreement with the City of Oakland and Wedgewood Properties, said Schaaf. Wedgewood has agreed to negotiate “in good faith” with the Oakland Community Land Trust to sell the property to them at a price that does not exceed appraised value, said the mayor.

The trust, which helps secure affordable housing for Oakland residents, intends to buy the house and repair it for the group, according to Schaaf.

“These three parties have come together to really send a message that everyone cares about this homeless crisis,” said Schaaf.

The number of homeless people in California jumped 16.4% in 2019 from the previous year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Moms 4 Housing describes itself as a “collective of homeless and poorly housed mothers, organizing to recover vacant housing from property speculators,” according to its website. The group hailed the deal as a victory for their cause.

“This is what happens when we organize, all of you,” the group said in a post on Twitter.

Dominique Walker, member of Moms 4 Housing and spokesperson for the group, told reporters that the group was ready to buy the house and “we are ready to continue this movement”.

“This movement does not end today with us, with this house on rue Magnolia. We will not stop organizing and fighting until all the homeless people who want shelter have shelter, ”said Walker.

The Magnolia Street house had been vacant for two years, according to Walker.

Wedgewood began the eviction process after the group moved in. More than 300 people gathered at home to support the mothers the night before the eviction, said Walker.

The mothers and their children were evicted from the home.

Walker said the group had offered to buy the vacant property for the price paid by Wedgewood, but the offer was turned down, according to Walker.

The Wedgewood properties could not be reached on Monday.

Schaaf said Wedgewood has entered into a “historic agreement” to change the way it does business in Oakland. The company will offer community land trusts, other affordable housing organizations and the city the right of first refusal on its properties, which could make housing more affordable for low-income families and others, said Schaaf.

She said her office will set up a Community Housing Advisory Board, co-chaired by one of the members of Moms 4 Housing, which will ensure that the sale of Magnolia continues. The council will focus on measures to give affordable housing groups and tenants the first right to buy properties before they go on sale, Schaaf said.

“I cannot tolerate illegal acts, but I can respect them and I can passionately advance the cause that inspired them,” said Schaaf.