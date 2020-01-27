Moment The Thames boat crashes into the police dock after falling asleep at the wheel

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

A sleepy ship captain caused damage worth up to £ 1.6 million when he crashed into a pontoon after his newborn baby kept him awake the night before, according to a court.

Daniel Wakefield, 38, collided with the Met pier and also damaged the police launch after falling asleep at the wheel of the Jewel of London party boat on December 13, 2018.

More than 100 passengers had disembarked from the jewel at 11 pm after a private event on the Thames.

The ship was heading to its night mooring place in Millbank when it crashed into the pontoon of Wapping Police.

The CCTV images reproduced at Southwark Crown Court showed that the crewmates thrown in the air from the impact.

The court heard that the pontoon was used to respond to terrorist threats and other emergencies along 56 miles of the Thames and its repair would cost between £ 1.2 and £ 1.6 million.

It will remain out of service until this summer after the collision broke a Syncrolift, which is used to hoist and take boats out of the water for maintenance.

Daniel Wakefield leaving Southwark Crown Court (Image: Central News)

Wakefield, of Tilbury in Essex, was fined £ 1,120 and was ordered to pay costs of £ 1,200 after admitting misconduct as a ship’s captain when committing an act that caused loss and destruction.

The company, London Party Boats Ltd, admitted not guaranteeing the safe operation of the ship and was ordered to pay £ 15,225 in addition to a fine of £ 5,000.

Prosecuting on behalf of the Maritime Coast Guard Agency, Sunyana Sharma told the court: ‘It was revealed to the police that Wakefield had fallen asleep at the wheel.

‘Wakefield stated in an interview that he fell asleep at the wheel, this was a different account than the one he gave for the first time.

‘There are no medical reasons why he fell asleep. His blood tests became clear.

‘He thought the heater’s heat made him sleepy.

The moment the Jewel crashed into the pontoon (Image: Central News)

The court heard that the company had to assign an observation post at the helmhouse to help Wakefield because the bridge from where the boat was headed lacked “full visibility.”

Ms. Sharma said: ‘The need for an observation post was not transmitted to the teachers, as it was not believed necessary. The company did not take all reasonable measures. “

The captain with glasses sobbed in court when he heard that he might never sail on the Thames again.

Defending, Emily Lauchlan said: ‘He has not only suffered a loss of income but the loss of his career.

Trained He trained for five years as an apprentice and has worked for more than 30 years, was a lifestyle and had friends and colleagues in the river.

Accepted He accepted full responsibility for his momentary concentration.

‘He is a man of immaculate character. He is a very limited man with a family and works almost every hour of every day.

Desea He wants me to present his remorse, he has been greatly affected by this accident, he is extremely grateful that no one has been injured.

“He has had to give up that lifelong career and love to do what he did.”

Wapping Maritime Police Unit base (Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto) Oliver Powell, who appeared for London Party Boats Ltd, said the company was “very disappointed” by the accident.

He added: “Mr. Wakefield had not been working during the day, so he had been given enough downtime.”

Judge Philip Bartle QC commented that “if the passengers had been aboard the Jewel, it is very likely that some were injured, possibly seriously.”

He said: ‘I am sure Mr. Wakefield fell asleep because he was tired as a result of his commitments at home.

‘He has four children and at the time of the incident, the youngest was only a few months old. He had been feeding the baby all night.

“I am satisfied that he did what he thought was right, taking care of his family, with serious consequences.”