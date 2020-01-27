Mom and daughter hit mom's head on the rail when her son 'took the last seat of the train'

Sophia Elsden, 25 and Rnata Regin, 50 outside the Court of Magistrates of the City of London (Photo: Tony Palmer / Square Mile News)

A mother and daughter launched an attack on a woman after one of her two children grabbed the last seat in a packed train, according to a court.

Renata Regin, 50, and Sophia Elsden, 25, hit the head of the 35-year-old mother against a metal railing, according to the trial.

The team of beauty therapists for mothers and daughters had just finished work at Sloane Square when they boarded a Jubilee Line train traveling to the London Bridge on October 13, 2018.

The Court of Magistrates of the City of London heard after the five-year-old girl took a seat. Regin was also upset by her nine-year-old sister who kicked her legs while sitting on her mother’s lap.

The mother and daughter were convicted of assault (Photo: Tony Palmer / Square Mile News)

When the mother, who was also traveling with her parents and had just enjoyed a family day at Portobello Road Market, she asked: “Is there a problem?” Violence broke out.

The passengers witnessed how the 65-year-old grandfather of the girls hit Regin twice, when she pulled the screaming nine-year-old hair, according to the court.

The mother, who spoke anonymously from behind a screen, added: “The youngest (Elsden) grabbed my hair, wrapped it around her hand and pulled my head back and forth, knocking her against the pole.” said the mother behind a screen.

‘My head hurt at that moment, but I could only focus on my children. People in the subway shouted at the ladies to stop. “

The grandfather told the court: ‘The older woman (Regin) moved to the free seat, but my youngest granddaughter shot her.

‘The nine-year-old girl was in my daughter’s lap and could hear them say,” Disgusting child “and:” Look at your feet, disgusting. “

‘The elder said:‘ Yes, I have a problem with your child. It’s disgusting, “and the youngest said,” Yes, it’s disgusting. “

Menor The girl got into my granddaughter’s face and said, “You better watch your mouth girl,” and then grabbed my daughter’s hair and banged her head against the rail.

Both Both were attacking her at one point and the elder said: “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill to kill you.”

Regin said the problems of the trial began when she scolded the mother for the way her children behaved.

She said: ‘There was a seat available next to the woman and I was about to take it, but I was pushed a little because the girl jumped into the seat.

“The girl in the woman’s lap was moving her feet, her legs were in the air, they could feel and I told her it was not the way to raise the children.”

She claimed that the mother became aggressive with her daughter and that while trying to protect her she was attacked by the grandfather.

Both Regin of Docklands and Elsden of Torquay were convicted of assaulting the mother.

Only Regin was convicted of assaulting the nine-year-old boy and both were rescued until February 14 for pre-sentencing reports.