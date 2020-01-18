Mohun Bagan seeks to get the most out of the emotional derby

Kolkata: Emotions will be high when Mohun Bagan faces his main rivals from East Bengal in what will be the penultimate I-League derby between the traditional powers of Indian football here on Sunday.

India’s oldest football club, Mohun Bagan, is set to enter the lucrative Indian Super League starting next season after its merger with ATK.

But East Bengal is struggling to find new investors and its entry into ISL is still unconfirmed.

Passionate fans, who outnumber seats at the gigantic Salt Lake City stadium, will be looking to make the most of the last two I-League derbies – in the first leg on Sunday and the second leg on March 15.

The 130-year-old club is slated to be renamed ATK-Mohun Bagan starting in June, and the merger has received mixed reactions from fans.

“We could have deleted the name ATK-Mohun Bagan. The name Mohun Bagan is synonymous with pride and heritage and also with the freedom movement,” Jyoti Ghosh, a Uttarpara fan, told PTI. historic triumph of the IFA Shield of 1911, defeating the British Team, East Yorkshire Regiment.

“We also don’t know whether the emblematic logo of the sailboat and the colors green and brown will remain or not,” added the 27-year-old with a hint of disappointment.

There was another group led by a 42-year-old fan, who held the iconic mascot on their head and shouted slogans.

“Whatever people say, but it’s a step in the right direction. Ours is a heritage club and no one would have wanted to play in the second division. We hope ATK will be at the top of the rankings and that we can play the AFC Champions League. ” he said.

The two teams, however, refrained from talking about the merger and the buzz, instead of staying focused on the match.

“We have just had a good result. We are only focusing on tomorrow’s game. The most important thing is to focus on our match. It’s a very important match because we are playing against a very good team, we will continue to give the best of ourselves. in the match, “said Mohun Bagan’s coach Kibu Vicuna, on the eve of the match.

On the current form, Mohun Bagan will be on a good note, leading the classification with 14 points in seven games and will start overwhelming favorites against East Bengal, who try to lose twice in a row to slide to the fifth (eight points, six games ).

A win for Mohun Bagan would deprive Punjab FC of six points, but Vicuna said anything could happen and refused to agree that East Bengal would be an outsider.

“Each derby is a special game. The dynamics of the two teams are different but in the derbies everyone is equal. Not only the Kolkata derby but it is true worldwide. The good thing is that we are good mood and we’re focused on this game. That’s it, “said Vicuna.

Mohun Bagan’s four-game winning streak was stopped by Punjab in a tough 1-1 draw as Kolkata heavyweights conceded the first corner kick.

Vicuna conceded that set pieces are a concern, especially against a team touting Lalrindika Ralte, who has a “lethal left foot”.

“Each team concedes goals from set kicks. It is true that the last goal we conceded from a corner. Didika has a deadly left foot, especially with the free kicks. They also have (Juan) Mera who is a very good player. We need to focus on defense but also attack, “said Vicuna.

East Bengal wore an unstable look after losing his first game of the season against Churchill Brothers, then being beaten 1-3 at home by Gokulam Kerala.

But coach Alejandro Menendez said it was not fair to judge the team based on two games.

“15 days ago, we were at the top of the standings. It has been almost a year without losing a match in Ligue I. I think that judging on two games is a short perspective. We have to have an overview. we missed in some situations. We made some mistakes at times but it happens. ”

.