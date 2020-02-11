Mollywood mega star Mohanlal appears in the news throughout its upcoming Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham action period. The movie that was made with a huge budget 100 million rupees It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year in the South.

Mohanlal, the award-winning national actor on multiple occasions, went to his Twitter account yesterday to launch a new poster of the magnum opus.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Poster: Mohanlal looks amazing as a warrior from the period of action

The ‘Full Actor’ as Mohanlal is affectionately known, took his Twitter account to share the new intense and intriguing poster along with a title that read: ‘Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham Released on March 26, 2020 … !! “

Speaking about the poster, one can see Mohanlal along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Tamil star Arjun Sarja as warriors, as the trio looks ready for a war on the battlefield.

More about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the actor of the time also has Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh among others in fundamental roles.

The masterpiece will arrive on the big screens in five languages ​​in 5000 theaters around the world.

The protagonist of Mohanlal has been funded by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C J under the production standards Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group. Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in the Big Brother action thriller.

