Mohan Bhagwat must take away his role in Sangh, leader BJP from the front: MP minister Govind Singh

Bhopal: A senior minister of the Kamal Nath-led congress government said that RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat should abolish his role in the Sangh and lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the front.

On the second day of his visit here, Bhagwat continued his interaction with pracharaks of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both governed by the congress, to get their “feedback” about the protests against the new citizenship law that has since led to national protests established, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh said the decades-old claims of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that it is a cultural and apolitical outfit are not true.

“For centuries the RSS says that it is not linked to politics in any way. It repeats the claim since 1977 when the Janta party came to power in New Delhi. Today, Bhagwat appoints prime minister and state governors and senior colleagues from his outfit become members of public service committees where the BJP is in power. ”

“I want to know from Bhagwatji how the RSS and its affiliated organizations secured the possession of properties that were worth crores after the BJP came to power in the center,” Singh said, adding, “It’s high time, the senior politician from Bhind throws his mask away and leads the BJP from the front. ”

The senior minister said this would help the saffron camp in its mission to have BJP governments across the country and that people would also know the truth about these organizations.

By stating that the BJP shared an ideology similar to what Adolf Hitler promoted in Germany in the 1930s and 40s, Singh said both have reservations about democracy, and this is why the saffron camp has been taking anti-human decisions lately. despite protests.

Monday another congress leader had said where Bhagwat is going, there is violence and riots and asked the state police to stay alert.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said that no conference leader has a bad word about the RSS chief.

Led by Bhagwat, young people’s lakhs are contributing to building nations, Sarang said, adding Sangh has been actively working for the unity and integrity of the country both before and after independence.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat spoke with Sangh pracharaks on Tuesday about the challenges they were facing in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, sources said

Chief ministers of both states have criticized the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), which was passed by parliament last December.

More than 100 pracharaks of RSS ‘Madhya Kshetra, including MP and Chhattisgarh, participate in the four-day meeting, which began on Sunday here in Saraswati Shishu Mandir’s Sharda Vihar.

On February 5 and 6, Bhagwat will hold talks with RSS affiliates, including the student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Before concluding his organisation’s meetings on Thursday evening, Bhagwat is likely to describe the roadmap to be followed by pracharaks and Sangh branch officials, the sources said.

The Sangh program is seen as an attempt to suppress disagreements between people against the CAA and to increase support for the new law.

