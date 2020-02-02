Mohan Bhagwat collaborates with RSS Pracharaks from MP by the congress, Chhattisgarh

Bhagwat will hold meetings for four days with the pracharaks and officials of various Sangh affiliated organizations.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:29 PM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the ‘Vijayadashami Utsav 2019’, at RSS headquarters in Nagpur. (Image: PTI)

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat held an interaction here on Monday with more than 100 ‘pracharaks’ (workers) from Congress-governed states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Bhagwat will talk for a few days with the pracharaks of RSS Madhya Kshetra, after which they will receive district plans to reach young people, a Sangh official said.

After two days he will view the work and route map of RSS affiliates, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the wing of his students, on the Saraswati Shishu Mandir’s Sharda Vihar, where the meeting is taking place.

Bhagwat will meet for four days with pracharaks and officials from various Sangh-related organizations, he added.

A similar meeting of RSS pracharaks from Madhya Kshetra was held here five years ago, a source said.

The Sangh program is seen as an attempt to suppress disagreements between people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to increase support for the new law.

The purpose of the law is to offer Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after being confronted with religious persecution there.

Protests against the new law are ongoing in various parts of the country.

