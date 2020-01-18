Mohamed El Badaoui, a film director who has remained loyal to his home region

Moroccan screenwriter and film director Mohamed El Badaoui has been an absolute ocean lover since childhood, spending most of his time in the city of Al Hoceima. Every day he sat by the sea wondering how fresh water meets sea water.

“I felt that I was different from my colleagues, I liked being alone and thinking about nature and its creatures. I was a kind of little philosopher!” El Badaoui said to Yabiladi.

Al Hoceima was born in 1979 into a low-income family. His father died when he turned six when he first went to school. His family’s situation forced him to continue studying.

“When I turned fourteen, my brothers who lived in the Netherlands wanted me to join them and I stayed there for about ten years. Then I decided to go to Spain, where my cousins ​​lived, and settle there, and now I have a family and a young daughter, »he recalls.

Once in Spain, he started to go his own way. In the evening he worked in a restaurant in Madrid and studied “graphic design” during the day. He was hired by a company specializing in the design of all kinds of websites, and returned to this restaurant soon at night to continue to work on editing and special effects.

The film industry

After graduation, he worked for the Spanish airline Iberia and made three videos a month. After five years, he was able to make a decent living.

«After that I started studying cinema, writing screenplays, directing and producing. I started film training and wrote the first scenario, but I didn’t get it on the screen because I couldn’t find a producer, nobody can trust a person who has just started. I didn’t give up, wrote the second scenario and decided to fund my first film with the money I had earned while working for the Spanish airline. I returned to Morocco to make my first film, Suleiman, which was released in 2012.

El Badaoui chose Al Hoceima to make his first film that sheds light on the suffering of a child with cancer. His choice was based on his own experience: “I come from Al Hoceima, a film region that needs cultural development.”

«Critics and filmmakers praised the film, which made it to international festivals in Cairo, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands; I met a Spanish producer at the festival in Cannes who asked me to direct a new film. He agreed after reading the script, and this film is now “Palestine”, which we started in 2016, »he recalled.

The film was supposed to be shot in Hebron, Palestine, but El Badaoui was able to convince the producer to shoot it in Morocco. To stay true to the film, he filmed a few scenes in Hebron after taking a small team with him.

“The film discusses the Palestinian question with a neutral and tolerant point of view, it is about relationships between people outside the political, ideological or religious borders, it is about relationships between people,” he said.

Like his film Suleiman, “Palestine” was praised and invited to major festivals, but El Badaoui was afraid to bring it to Morocco and was afraid that it would be rejected because of the way the Palestinian issue was dealt with , «I feared that the Moroccans would not accept this because they see the Palestinian-Israeli conflict while talking about living together. However, it turned out that people loved him when he was broadcast at a Rabat festival. »

Stay true to the roots

While filming Palestine, El Badaoui wrote a screenplay for Lalla Aisha. The film covers most of the problems that rural people in Morocco suffer from, such as unemployment and migration. The film premiered at the 2019 edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival.

«I went to auditions in the streets, in markets and in rural schools to choose the actors who would participate in the film because there is no film culture in the region. But I found talents who only needed help ».

He explained that his film “plays a social role in trying to develop rural culture”. «I focus on women in general and women in the country in particular: if we don’t talk about women in the cinema, who will talk about them? That is the role of cinema ».

Short dialogues and lake scenes characterize his work. “I try to be more open, although there are a few dialogues, but there are several languages: Arabic, French, Amazigh … I try to make my films more varied, and I concentrate on feelings, not on dialogues,” added he added.

The Moroccan director and screenwriter emphasizes that he will stick to his approach, and the most important thing for him is «creativity».

«I made my first film, and if there is a profit, it is a good thing, and if it is not, it is important that I do what I love. I think there is an audience for everything, there are people who love films like mine and of course I respect every taste ».

El Badaoui said he was proud of the rural population and their appreciation for his work and he wished that “their problems end and they live in happiness and prosperity”.