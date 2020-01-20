Modi-Shah congratulates JP Nadda on his new role

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated J P Nadda on Monday for his election as president of the BJP and expressed confidence that the party will reach new heights during his presidency.

Prime Minister Modi, who praised Nadda at the BJP headquarters here, also praised Amit Shah for her contribution, describing him as an “exceptional karyakarta (worker)”.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidency of the BJP to J P Nadda on Monday, said that under the leadership of his successor, the party would grow stronger and develop further.

Wishing Nadda full success in his term, the Prime Minister said, “Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also widely known.”

“Whether it is a young Karyakarta party, MP, Minister of Himachal Pradesh or organizational functions at the center, MP and Union Minister, Nadda Ji has added value to any responsibility that ‘he assumed, “added Modi.

.