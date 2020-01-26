'Modern Family' actress Marsha Kramer dies at 74

Washington DC.: The actor of “ Modern Family ” Marsha Kramer died at 74 years old.

Jeff Greenberg, the casting director of the sitcom went on his social networks and shared the news of his disappearance and offered his condolences to the veteran actor. Jeff Greenberg wrote on Twitter: “It is so sad to hear that my longtime friend Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74.”

The cause of Marsha’s death is still unknown, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff continued in his post, “She was so delicious in the 14 eps that she has shot as Margaret in Modern Family for the past 7 years, but I will always remember her flying aloft like Wendy at Peter Pan from Sandy Duncan. “

The theater and television actor was recently seen during the episode aired Wednesday; in this one, his character comes out of retirement to work very briefly for the daughter of Jay Alex (Ariel Winter).

The Chicago-born deceased also appeared in numerous films such as ‘Jumper’ (2008), ‘Red Riding Hood’ (2011) and ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013).

Her theater credits included “The Night of the Iguana,” “All My Sons,” and performed on Broadway as Wendy in the 1979 Peter Pan musical, opposite Sandy Duncan as the main character.

