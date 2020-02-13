Model Hana Cross shows off manicure at NME Awards after the party

Hana Cross showed her nails when she left the NME Awards after the party (Photo: Splash / Getty)

The NME Awards are undoubtedly one of the roughest evenings in the award calendar, but model Hana Cross managed to look perfect when she left the after party.

The Brooklyn Beckham ex 23 was seen leaving The Standard in London, where the afterparty was held, and she made sure that the photographers could take a good look at her manicure when they left.

Hana kept her outfit casual for the occasion and rocked a pinstripe blazer over a crop top and baggy jeans combined with a pair of pink sneakers – because who has time to fight with heels at a party?

She flaunted her dark mani who had one golden nail on the middle finger of her right hand while posing for photographers outside.

The NME Awards saw Taylor Swift appear for the first time to collect her prize, and rapper slowthai jumped in the crowd to confront a fan.

The 25-year-old artist threw his champagne flute in the crowd before he jumped off the stage after a fan allegedly called him misogynistic while collecting his prize for Hero Of The Year.

slowthai shouted: “Thank you for ruining my speech, thank you very much. Wasteman. “

Someone in the audience threw the microphone at the Deal Wiv It singer, along with a full glass, when slowthai started.

He grabbed his own drink and threw it into the crowd, jumped into the crowd and tried to fight the man.

An insider told Metro.co.uk: “slowthai had a bit of a fight with an audience member. They cut the screens when it happened. He was in the pit. It was a bit dramatic. “

The comments came after slowthai flirting with host Katherine Ryan while accepting his prize and saying to the crowd, “She wants me to take care of her flowers … You have never played anyone with you the way I would play with you.”

Katherine joked: “You are the hottest man I have seen,” to which Slowthai replied that she could “earn” him, and she struck back, “Or I could just make a lot of money and buy my own house without a man.” “





