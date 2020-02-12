Model breaks down beauty standards while she pushes herself into gold clothing and a wheelchair in New York

In an Insta post, Jillian Mercado sketched her own story as a child when she received fashion magazines and fashion shows and dreamed of becoming a model one day.

Jillian Mercado appeared in the driveway of New York Fashion Week in beautiful Jillian Mercado dress, headwear and wheelchair | Credit: Instagram

Another beauty standard was broken during this year’s New York Fashion Week, when model Jillian Mercado rolled up the ramp in what is considered a big win for disabled models.

Mercado, who lives with muscular dystrophy, went up the slope in a golden sequined dress, elaborate headwear and shoes and her wheelchair. The vocal advocate for disability rights and representation took the ramp for designers David Blond and Phillipe Blond.

In an emotional Instagram post, the model wrote: “This moment was brought to you by … ⁣⁣Every person with disabilities around the world who felt unseen and unheard of. For the countless times we have all shouted for respect and equal representation, or for the times when other people speak for us, not with us.

She added that the moment represented all times in which people with disabilities felt they did not belong or were not capable or beautiful enough, as well as “the times when people talk to everyone about our problems or needs except us” .

In the post, Mercado also sketched her own story as a child when she looked through fashion magazines and fashion shows and dreamed of one day doing the same thing, but wondering if she could, because she never had someone like her in those magazines or on that TV saw shows.

“Imagine what that would look like was nothing but a dream, a fantasy. One that she (Mercado) was told time and again that it would never be possible, that the world was not ready, that the world was not ready for her would give a chance. This moment. This exact moment, it’s for you. “, wrote Mercado.

The post has more than 26,000 likes with various colleague colleagues from Mercado such as Ebonee Davis and Instagram influnencers commenting on her photo. “Go Empress !!!! You deserve nothing less !!” Davis wrote.

