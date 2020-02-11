MO authorities place drug house closed sign in front of Sugar Creek home after recent raid News

SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – A sign with the text: “this drug house, closed to business,” has since been removed. Sugar Creek Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted a message after issuing a drug order.

KCTV5 News asks the police why the sign was necessary in the first place, so far they don’t comment because no charges have been filed. A person who was in the house when the robbery occurred said it was used for a photo, then deleted, and on the internet, such a photo has a lasting impact.

“I think it’s a stubborn stunt, yes. I think they really want to look bad,” said Jessica Figgins, who was arrested during the raid.

Jessica Figgins was one of the five people arrested during a raid. Photos show the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Sugar Creek police pose in front of a house where Figgins was visiting a friend.

“They just want to look like their top dogs and they talk to you the same way,” Figgins said.

Figgins does not live in the house, but says that the woman who does, is a mother.

“I mean, she’s got two kids staying here. She’s not a drug lord. She’s nothing. I don’t even know what they found,” Figgins said.

Police say they have found a significant amount of meth and marijuana that is consistent with drug trafficking.

The detective responsible for this case says he hopes that this week a complaint will be filed.

“Even if she has problems, she just has problems. Really, they shouldn’t post that on Facebook, that’s embarrassing, very embarrassing, ”Figgins said.

Figgins says that the people who were at home do not deserve to be publicly ashamed on the internet forever.

A neighbor told KCTV5 News that he was not surprised to see this happen because cars were in and out and the parking spaces were not visible from the street. Figgins says it would be difficult for every neighbor to tell where visitors were going.

