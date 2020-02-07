MNS tells CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: A poster was hung by Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Prime Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. whether he was really serious.

“Prime Minister, if you are serious about taking action against illegal infiltrators, you should first clean up your Bandra site, which is filled with infiltrators,” the poster said.

This comes days after Uddhav Thackeray supported the Citizenship Change Law (CAA), but said that he will not implement the proposed National Citizenship Register (NRC) in his state, as this will affect not only Muslims but also Hindus Inconvenience.

In an interview with Shiv Sena Saamana, Thackeray said: “The CAA is not a law that knocks someone out of the country.” However, he added that he would not have NRC implemented in Maharashtra, as Hindus will also find it difficult to prove their citizenship.

“Proof of citizenship according to the National Citizens Register will be difficult not only for Muslims but also for Hindus. That’s why I’m not going to allow that here,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh from religious persecution and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

,