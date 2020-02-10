MNS provides police officers with an ultimatum of 8 days to drive illegal immigrants out of Mira Bhayandar

The massive “Maha-Morcha” that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray carried out in Mumbai on Sunday against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants seems to inspire the party cadres again and at the same time strengthen the party’s declining fate in the duel. City of Mira Bhayandar.

In support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Thackeray not only spoke out against infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, but also pointed out the presence of illegal Nigerian immigrants in the Mira Road and Bhayandar regions.

Activists from the local MNS unit responded positively to the clarification call and immediately took action and met high-ranking police officers, including the relevant police stations in Bhayandar, Kashimira and Naya Nagar, to take immediate action against the illegal immigrants.

In their memorandum, officers, including Hemant Sawant, Dinesh Kanaoje, Shashi Mendon, Manish Kamtekar and Ganesh Mane, gave the police an ultimatum to flush out the threat of illegal immigrants from the twin city over the next eight days. Otherwise, the party will be forced to start true MNS-style agitation.

“Measures against illegal immigrants under the Passport and Aliens Act are taken regularly,” said Dy. SP-Shashikant Bhosale asks citizens for information about suspected immigrants. In his speech, the MNS chief said that in addition to other illegal immigrants, some Nigerians had also mushroomed in areas such as Mira-Bhayandar and neighboring areas, and were committed to drug trafficking and harassment of women. It is believed that several African nationals are in the Mira Road Kashimira belt without valid documents.