MNS is trying to introduce a water bell in schools to encourage students to drink water

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena student wing activists led by Shaan Pawar have called for the immediate implementation of the Water Bell project in all city schools and private educational institutions.

In a January 21st announcement, state authorities had instructed all schools across the state to ring bells at least three times during class to encourage students to drink water. However, the civil administration still has to implement the guidelines mentioned in the report.

Dehydration is mentioned in the report as the root cause of many diseases. The consumption of at least 1.5 to 2 liters of water depends on the age, size and weight of the child. Lower water consumption can lead to urinary tract infections as well as kidney stones and disturbed behavior.

“It is an important initiative that must be implemented immediately. If the civil administration does not comply, we will cause a stir, ”warned Pawar. “The project will definitely be implemented in all schools in a few days,” said Mayor Balaji Khatgaonkar.

Except for special breaks in the use of the washrooms, all school administrations were instructed to set the time for the bell to ring in their daily schedule so that students can consume water regularly during school hours.