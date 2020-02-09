MNS has rented its motorbike to ‘Religious Hate Express’, says the congress after the pro-CAA rally of Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Hours after MNS leader Raj Thackeray demanded strict implementation of the new citizenship law and the deportation of “illegal Pakistani and Bengali infiltrators,” the ruling Maharashtra Congress accused him of bidding the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray set up a meeting of his party here and warned of an “appropriate response” to meetings held against the Citizenship Change Act and the proposed India-wide National Register of Citizens.

“The MNS has rented out its engine (the party’s poll symbol) for the BJP’s” Religious Hate Express, “but it won’t work here,” said Sachin Sawant of Congress.

Sawant criticized the MNS and said that people attach “no interest” to those who play a role, depending on personal gain or loss. “Their roles, flags and language change when considering politics as companies (sic),” Sawant said.

Thackeray had expanded his support for the new citizenship and the proposed NRC and said: “Today, anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests have received an appropriate response with this protest rally from the MNS. But let me warn you, next time morchas will be answered with morchas. And if you continue your drama, stones will be answered with stones and swords with swords, “he said.

In the afternoon, the MNS took a huge march from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, demanding expulsion of illegal Pakistani and Bengali “infiltrators.”

After starting from his home in Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Thackeray visited, with a saffron bracelet, the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, accompanied by his wife Sharmila and son Amit.

He joined the “mahamorcha” (mega-march) on foot from Hindu Gymkhana and walked to Metro Junction, about 1 km apart, before being asked by police officers to continue traveling in his car because of a huge crowd.

Thackeray, who had conducted a strong campaign against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during the Lok Sabha polls last year, had previously defended the CAA and NRC.

“I don’t understand why Muslims are protesting against the CAA and the NRC. Who would deport those who have been living in India since birth?” he asked. “… To whom do you (anti-CAA and anti-NRC demonstrators) try to show your power, and why?” he said.

Thackeray accused the ongoing protests against the CAA and the NRC of the “lack of understanding” of the issues.

“The CAA indicates citizenship to those Hindus who have experienced religious atrocities in neighboring countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and have migrated to India),” he said. “… Do these people (illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh) consider my province a ‘dharmashala’ (relief for charities)?” Thackeray questioned while speaking at the NRC.

He also wondered whether the Union government had established the CAA and proposed the NRC as a “trick to divert people’s attention from the poor financial situation in the country”.

In his speech, Thackeray appealed to the central government to “give the police free hand for 48 hours to drive out infiltrators from Mumbai because it is useless to ask the state government.”

