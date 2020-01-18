Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), a subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement to fully acquire Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL), in one or more tranches, M&M said in a regulatory document.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said Saturday that its subsidiary has signed a pact to acquire Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd, which operates an e-commerce market platform, for up to Rs 30.45 million.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), a subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement to fully acquire Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL), in one or more tranches, M&M said in a regulatory document.

Following the acquisition of the stake, FGVL would become a subsidiary of MFCWL, he added.

The acquisition will be completed before March 31, 2020, the largest automaker said.

“MFCWL is acquiring FGVL with the goal of expanding its presence in the digital automotive space and seamlessly integrating the user experience online and offline,” said M&M.

Incorporated in September 2015, FGVL is dedicated to the business that operates the website ‘www.carandbike.com “, an e-commerce market platform that facilitates the sale and purchase of new and used vehicles and keeps its users updated with the latest information and reviews of the automotive sector.

