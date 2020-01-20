MLK daughter weighs on father's dream in polarized America

Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year encourages Americans to come together and volunteer to improve their communities.

For some, the celebration of this year is clouded by conflict, growing racial division and deteriorating social conditions. But the daughter of the late civil rights defender Bernice King thinks there is no better time to build a community.

“The fierce urgency of the moment”

Bernice King also believes that America needs its education more than ever.

In “Where do we go from here: Chaos or community?”, The last book written by King’s father to be published in his lifetime, he wrote: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today “We are facing today’s fierce emergency. In this lifelong and historic riddle, it is too late.”

“In this critical hour and in this contentious climate, not only in the United States but around the world, I think we must pay attention to my father’s words,” said King. “We cannot allow ourselves spiritually, relationally or globally to ignore injustice and inhumanity and we must work fervently to build the beloved community,” she said.

King’s Vision 2020

As CEO of the King Center in Atlanta, King preserves his father’s legacy and promotes his philosophies of non-violence, justice and community. People are divided today because they are disconnected, which she thinks her father will try to change, she said.

“The humanity that engages each other as a human family in our House of the World depends greatly on our understanding of our interrelationships and our interconnections.”

“As dad said,” We are caught up in a network of essential mutuality, linked in a single garment of destiny. “Our very survival depends on us, recognizing this.”

King believes this recognition should lead to bolder actions, such as courageous conversations, in the face of the pain of racism and injustice.

“The truth is essential,” she said.

“We are really struggling to face the truth of the history of this nation and the devastating and dehumanizing impact of slavery, Jim Crow, and the racism that persists today. So we need to have courageous conversations and some repentance as a nation. “

“We need to understand the link between peace, love and justice. Once we understand this link, we can begin to build awareness and coalitions more strategically to change unjust systems and correct hatred. “

Support the dream

When asked if she thought her father’s dream had been postponed, King noted the victories but said there was work to do to maintain the gains.

“When we are not diligent and attentive, people with injustice in mind will destroy, with great diligence and attention, what has been built and will try to reverse progress.”

For King, this is not the time for apathy or complacency. It is time to take positive action. “We need to understand my father’s teachings and his work in a comprehensive way,” she said.

“This will help us to embrace the ethics of love, but also to be able to actualize love by treating each other with dignity and respect and by seeking true peace, which includes justice.”