MLBPA director calls for Mookie Betts trade solution, throw Red Sox for their actions

The three-team blockbuster that Mookie Betts and David Price send to the Dodgers of Los Angeles is on hold because of medical red flags. Now, almost three days after the deal was agreed, Tony Clark, MLB Players’ Association, is calling for a resolution.

In a statement, Clark asked that the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Minnesota Twins solve the problem without further delays. Clark also destroyed the teams for the problems affecting players’ lives, while also leaking medical information and ruining the salary arbitration process.

The deal with three teams is on hold due to Boston’s concern that the Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol cannot sustain the starting pitcher. As a result, the Red Sox are looking for another top perspective alongside Graterol and Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Boston’s reasoning for trading its best players is largely related to the desire to dispose of the payroll for the 2020 season. Price owes $ 96 million over the next three seasons, and the Red Sox agreed to pay Betts an arbitration record of $ 27 million earlier this winter.

The urge of the Red Sox to get more in return has also led the Dodgers to continue their trade with the Angels in Los Angeles. That decision has made the Angels owner Arte Moreno angry, which has caused further frustration in recent days.

Spring training is only a few days away and all parties involved want to be able to leave this process behind and welcome their new players. However, Boston seems to be holding the deal and is now facing heat from other teams and the MLBPA.