Derek Jeter and Larry Walker have brought back countless memories throughout their careers. Now they are entering the baseball hall of fame.

MLB announced the results of the National Baseball Hall of Fame election 2020 on Tuesday night, revealing that Jeter and Walker are the two newest players who will be part of immortality with their spots sealed in Cooperstown.

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion, retired in 2014 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs and a .310 / .377.440 slash line. Among the all-time shortstops he was 15th in OPS (.817), 10th in the batting average and 6th in FanGraphs’ WAR (73.1).

He received 99.7% of the vote from writers and was only one vote shy of being accepted into the Hall of Fame by former team-mate Mariano Rivero as the only unanimous selection.

Walker joins him and has performed with the Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies for years. The five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove award winner ended his career with 2,160 hits, 1,311 RBI and 383 home runs. In his last election year he received 76.6% of the vote.

While Walker and Jeter are preparing for their trip to Cooperstown, others have stayed fairly short. Curt Schilling (70%) was close, while Roger Clemens (61%) and Barry Bonds (60.7%) seem to have hope of entering the Hall of Fame.

When news of Jeter and Walker’s admission to the Baseball Hall of Fame became known, the MLB world reacted to their introduction and Jeter’s voice dropped.

Larry Walker is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He got into his last season on the ballot.

He is the first player to wear a Rockies uniform to enter the Hall of Fame.

LAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRYYYYYYYY !!!! Let's go!!!!!

I'm not sure who the only person Derek Jeter doesn't think is a Hall of Famer. But I have two questions for you.

2) Did you see baseball from 1996 to 2014?

The captain. My idol! Congratulations # 2

Larry is in the F&K hall !!!

Hall of Fame leads to reactions:

– It doesn't matter that Jeter was not unanimous

– Yes, Walker, well deserved

– Very happy that Schilling didn't come in

– I don't care that Bonds / Clemens didn't

– I hope Rolen will receive more support in the coming years

– Glad Abreu stays on the ballot

