Oakland Athletics made it to the playoffs in 2019, two years in a row after having failed in 2014. For the second time in a row, however, their trip to the playoffs ended in the wild card round.

The As have not made it through the Divisional Series since 2006 and the World Series since 1990. If you share a division with the Houston Astros, you are doing them no favor as they work to win the AL West.

NOW LOOK AT THE BOTTOM to stay up to date on the gaming world!

2019 brought the same record as 2018 – 97-65 – thanks to a good core of players, but can you take the next step?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

More importantly, how are they rated in MLB The Show 20 so you can lead them to an elusive World Series crown yourself?

Matt Chapman, 3B

Young star: Chapman is the face of the franchise

Starting ranking 2019: 89

Prediction 2020: 90

Chapman has only spent two full seasons with the majors, but he has done quite a bit and is the a-star player. In 2019 he was a star again, hit 36 ​​Homer with 91 RBI, won an All Star appearance, finished sixth in the MVP poll and won a gold glove.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Phillies players OVR predictions

As the season progressed, he improved at MLB The Show 19, and will start among the best in MLB The Show 20 and reach the 90 club to start the year.

Liam Hendriks, CP

CLOSEUP: Hendriks was closed in 2019 as a closer

Starting ranking 2019: 83

Forecast 2020: 88

2019 was really the breakout year for Hendriks. It was his ninth in the majors, but it was his first as a truly reliable difference maker. He did a little bit of everything, throwing in 75 games, starting two, but making 25 saves – all with a 1.80 ERA and 124 strikeouts that only threw 85 innings.

He has played his first all-star game and will come closer in 2020 as the team’s best game. Given his performance in 2019 and his new team status in 2020, his starting rate should improve dramatically.

Matt Olson, 1B

SAFE: The winner of the Gold Glove is right behind Chapman as the face of the franchise

Starting ranking 2019: 84

Forecast 2020: 87

Olson may not have had the same attention as Chapman and won’t get it anymore, but he had a better year 2019 and is an equally large part of this team. He also had 36 Homer with 91 RBI, but with a higher average of 0.267. He didn’t get an all-star spot, but he deserved a gold glove.

READ MORE: Houston Astros Player OVR predictions

All of this should also dwarf Olson given the assessment Chapman is likely to receive. Make sure that he closes the gap to Chapman as he approaches the top of the season.

Marcus Semien, SS

MVP: Semien was only behind Trout and Bregman in the AL MVP vote

Starting ranking 2019: 74

Forecast 2020: 85

Of all the non-pitchers in the As squad, Semien was the best performer. The SS came out of nowhere to shine as a field player and as a batsman. He hit 0.285 with 33 homers, 43 double, seven triple and 92 RBI. All of this meant that he finished third in the MVP poll behind Mike Trout and Alex Bregman.

Given his poor ratings and career statistics before 2019, the OVR is expected to increase significantly, but not that he will automatically become the best player on the team.

Yusmeiro Petit, RP

RELIEVER: Petit was “grande” for the ace in 2019

Starting ranking 2019: 79

Forecast 2020: 81

The impact of Petit in 2019 was huge. The Righty was a valuable member of the As-Bullpen in its second year on the team. He led the AL with 80 appearances and had a 2.71 ERA and 0.807 whip.

These numbers deserve some love from MLB The Show rating tsars and should be enough to see him jump into the 80s OVR.

Oakland Athletics MLB The Show 20 reviews predictions

player position Introductory rate 2019 2020 forecast Khris Davis LF 81 80 Ryan Buchter Rp 80 80 Sean Manaea SP 75 78 Ramon Laureano CF 73 78 Joakim Soria Rp 79 78 Lou Trivino Rp 79 78 Jurickson Profar 2B 75 76

READ MORE: MLB The Show will be available on other consoles after 2021