The Phillies were the off-season team of 2019. They paid a lot for Bryce Harper when they pushed their squad straight to the top of the NL East and fought for a World Series.

It did not work. The Phillies went 81-81, fourth in the division, while the Nationals won the World Series without Harper.

Despite their disappointing record, they have some very highly rated players in the last MLB The Show 19 roster update.

It is clear that they will be looking for a much higher payout in 2020 as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. But is your squad good enough?

More importantly, how good will they be for ML’s fans in MLB The Show 20 to get them to the top?

Aaron Nola, SP

STARTER: Nola needs to return to its 2018 form

Starting ranking 2019: 92

Prediction 2020: 90

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Phillies and their rivals is their starting rotation. However, there is no big difference at the top. Aaron Nola wasn’t as decommissioned in 2019 as it had been the year before, but he should remain an elite pitcher in MLB The Show 20.

He still had an ERA of 3.87, knocked out 229 Batters and had a 0.632 win share. While there may be a 92 OVR drop, it should not drop below 90.

Bryce Harper, RF

BIG BUCKS: Harper has to prove that he was worth the job

Starting ranking 2019: 90

Prediction 2020: 90

One can say with certainty that Harper has not kept his contract last season. He only reached 0.260 – below his career average. He hit 35 Homer and drove 114 runs, but he didn’t have the effect they needed or wanted.

Still, he’s undoubtedly extremely talented and has shown a lot what has brought him the contract – he just has to do it more regularly. Given its improvement from 2018, I expect it to stay at 90 OVR.

J.T. Realmuto, C

UNDER THE RADAR: Realmuto was the 2019 Phillies star

Starting ranking 2019: 85

Forecast 2020: 89

Despite the goal of letting Harper lie on his back, Realmuto was probably the star of the Phillies season. The catcher made the all-star game, winning a gold glove and a silver slugger. It was consistently good and will be the same this year.

By the end of the season, he was rated 92 OVR in The Show 19. I expect a drop that is responsible for the shape, but it should see a significant boost after being one of the best catchers in baseball last year.

David Robertson, CP

MISSING: Robertson could be out by 2021

Starting ranking 2019: 86

Forecast 2020: 86

Robertson will no longer play in 2020 after an operation by Tommy John in 2019, as he has played no more than 60 games for the first time in nine years. Nevertheless, he still has to be classified for Show 20.

Given his career, there is no reason to change his rating, so he should stay at 86 OVR.

Andrew McCutchen, LF

MVP: McCutchen has not reached the MVP level since winning the award

Starting ranking 2019: 82

Forecast 2020: 82

It’s still a little strange to see McCutchen outside of Pittsburgh, but the LF may have to play a bigger role for the Phillies this season. He hasn’t reached that level since he won NL MVP in 2013, but he remains a good MLB player.

His age is the only aspect that works against him, but 33 is not old enough to really lower his rating.

Philadelphia Phillies MLB The Show 20 reviews predictions

player position Introductory rate 2019 2020 forecast Rhys Hoskins 1B 81 81 Didi Gregorius SS 81 81 Zack Wheeler SP 79 80 Jean Segura SS 80 80 Hector Neris RP 73 78 Jake Arrieta SP 80 78

