MLB stars wonder why Astros players escaped the discipline

The Houston Astros scandal has taken over MLB, but apparently some stars from other teams are wondering why Astros players escaped the discipline.

On Thursday, the story continued with the accusation that Houston players carried wires with buzzers on their bodies to signal the pitch. In particular, a video by Jose Altuve, in which he told his teammates not to take off his jersey after playing a home run to send the Astros to the World Series, has been widely used as potential evidence.

With this in mind, teammates from Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Wood and Cody Bellinger, commented on Twitter and asked openly why MLB did not discipline the Astros players.

I would rather face a player who took steroids than a player who knew every pitch coming.

– Alex Wood (@ Awood45) January 16, 2020

After Altuve contested the home run, Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal asked why he hadn’t taken off the shirt. He said that he had trouble with his wife on an earlier occasion because he took off his shirt.

Here is Ken Rosenthal, who spread the news of the Astros fraud scandal and asked Jose Altuve why he told his teammates not to tear off his jersey after the home race in ALCS 2019 game 6: pic.twitter.com/xoBGX159QG

– Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 16, 2020

Whether you want to buy that is entirely up to you. We know with certainty that this is a story that will not go away so quickly and that there will almost certainly be other legitimate details that will follow in the future.