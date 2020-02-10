MLB is considering expanding the playoff field, other changes

Tim Heitman, USA Today Sports

Now that Major League Baseball is getting ready for Spring Training, we are already hearing reports of a number of potentially drastic changes in the playoff format of the sport.

According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, MLB is considering expanding its playoff field from five teams in each competition to seven teams. The report notes that this may change in time for the 2022 season. That is not even the craziest part of that report.

Sherman notes that the team with the best record in every competition would have a wild-card round bye. The team with the second best record could legitimately choose its first round opponent. That is not the end of the changes.

“To use the AL last season as an example, the Astros with the best record would have said goodbye. The Yankees, with the second best record, would have had a choice of Rays, Indians and Red Sox. Boston had the worst record of that group. Would the Yanks pick them up or avoid the baggage of a series with their rival? It would generate a lot of strategy and interest, and this is what MLB wants to sell, “Sherman noted.

The purpose of this is to actually play on live television on the Sunday evening on which the regular season ends. Consider the NCAA Tournament selection especially for basketball.

It remains to be seen how viable this could be, but Major League Baseball certainly discusses it. The shift would guarantee that 14 of the 30 teams in the competition deserve a place in the late season.