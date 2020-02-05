MK delivers Dance Floor Ready Remix for Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott [LISTEN]

MK transformed Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott‘S latest bass heavy hit in pure house perfection …
While the “Antisocial” original, with its booming sub-frequencies and an addictive hook, is suitable for a club, MK’s remix provides a mood that is more suitable for the relaxed, late night hours. Depending on the mood, both of them will surely find places on your weekend playlist.
Part of what makes a good remix is the ability to completely rethink the track. MK does this seemingly effortlessly and works in a four-on-the-floor groove so that Sheeran’s and Scott’s vocals flow over him. The hardened hip-hop elements are exchanged for white noise, melodic notes and a deep, driving bass line.
Listening to the original next to the remix is like day and night. That is why we have included both versions for you for comparison. Listen here and let us know what you think!
Ed Sheeran – Anti-Social with Travis Scott (MK Remix)
Antisocial (Original)
Photo: Neil Favila