MK delivers Dance Floor Ready Remix for Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott [LISTEN]

MK transformed Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott‘S latest bass heavy hit in pure house perfection …

While the “Antisocial” original, with its booming sub-frequencies and an addictive hook, is suitable for a club, MK’s remix provides a mood that is more suitable for the relaxed, late night hours. Depending on the mood, both of them will surely find places on your weekend playlist.

Part of what makes a good remix is ​​the ability to completely rethink the track. MK does this seemingly effortlessly and works in a four-on-the-floor groove so that Sheeran’s and Scott’s vocals flow over him. The hardened hip-hop elements are exchanged for white noise, melodic notes and a deep, driving bass line.

Listening to the original next to the remix is ​​like day and night. That is why we have included both versions for you for comparison. Listen here and let us know what you think!

Ed Sheeran – Anti-Social with Travis Scott (MK Remix)

Ed Sheeran – Anti-Social with Travis Scott (MK Remix)

Antisocial (Original)

Antisocial (Original)

Photo: Neil Favila