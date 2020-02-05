Mitt Romney Only Republican to vote to condemn President Trump

Image: GettyBarf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily political rally to help you cycle through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Mitt Romney was the only senator who broke party rules to condemn President Trump of abuse of power during the Senate countdown on Wednesday afternoon. The Utah Republican did not condemn him for the other accusation against Trump – obstruction of the congress – but his protest vote, though unimportant, was enough to receive his fellow Republicans and sickening praise from Democrats.

The hashtag #MittRomneyIsMyHero is already popular.

Romney looks like a spine. Fantastic. It didn’t matter much, and it wasn’t such a big political risk – especially given the general animus of Utah versus Trump and the fact that Romney was not eligible for re-election in the fall – but it was admirable. And more importantly, the White House was apparently overwhelmed by Romney’s decision, suddenly preventing the press from meeting Trump and Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido shortly after the news appeared. (The White House claims that the timing was not related.)

Great American hero, but not Romney. Democrats fall into this trap every time a Republican happens to do the right thing with a single Senate vote, only to immediately fall back with their fight team and vote on party rules at the next opportunity.

Romney is not the worst that the Republican Party has to offer, not by far. But maybe, just maybe, Romney’s moment of moral clarity is not worth watching. He did not even vote to condemn both. Come on.

Anyway, never forget:

Hey, we have even more results from the cursed Iowa caucuses:

With 86 percent reporting, Pete Buttigieg maintains a close lead Bernie Sanders. How that is allocated has yet to be determined. Maybe the nonsense of this gambling game will finally come to an end.

Ivanka Trump accidentally recalled BTS fans when she used the # BTS hashtag to show a photo behind the scenes of the State of the Union. The BTS army told her to fuck off kindly.

Did you notice? Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence respond to some public commotion at the State of the Union address? That was a response to Parkland father Fred Guttenberg yelled at President Trump after saying he would protect the second amendment. Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter was killed during the massive shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. (People)

Donald Trump Jr. behaves very mature in response to Romney’s mood. Here is a nice little meme that he posted on his Instagram account

Hailey Bieber is the Bern feel. (Elle)

.